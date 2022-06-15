Jeff Magrum projected to win District 8 Senate Republican nomination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jeff Magrum is projected to earn the Republican nomination for the State Senate seat in District 8, defeating Dave Nehring, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Magrum is a self-employed businessman and rancher who has served in the North Dakota House of Representatives since 2017. There’s no Democratic-NPL candidate for the District 8 Senate seat.

