Increasing risk of tick-borne illnesses in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of cases of tick-borne illnesses is dramatically rising. According to the CDC, cases have more than doubled since 2004.

Lyme disease, which is a bacterial infection that can cause fever, chills, and a red rash, is the most prevalent tick-borne disease.

According to the State Department of Health, many of the Lyme disease cases in North Dakota come from deer ticks in Minnesota.

“When people traveling to Minnesota to, you know, just take advantage of the nice weather, the nice lakes. So a lot of people can get infected with Lyme disease just because they are in an area with a higher density of that disease,” said Amanda Bakken, ND Department of Health.

Experts say to wear long pants and sleeves to protect yourself and make sure to take a hot shower and wash your clothes in hot water if you think you may have come into contact with a tick.

