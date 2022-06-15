Advertisement

Increasing risk of tick-borne illnesses in ND

Spring sunshine and weather will have more people heading outdoors which increases our chances...
Spring sunshine and weather will have more people heading outdoors which increases our chances of tick bites or tick borne illnesses.(ky3)
By Hilary Lane
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of cases of tick-borne illnesses is dramatically rising. According to the CDC, cases have more than doubled since 2004.

Lyme disease, which is a bacterial infection that can cause fever, chills, and a red rash, is the most prevalent tick-borne disease.

According to the State Department of Health, many of the Lyme disease cases in North Dakota come from deer ticks in Minnesota.

“When people traveling to Minnesota to, you know, just take advantage of the nice weather, the nice lakes. So a lot of people can get infected with Lyme disease just because they are in an area with a higher density of that disease,” said Amanda Bakken, ND Department of Health.

Experts say to wear long pants and sleeves to protect yourself and make sure to take a hot shower and wash your clothes in hot water if you think you may have come into contact with a tick.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck man counting his blessings after he loses his hand in boating accident
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Shelter Belt to close
Elm tree in Lisbon, ND
Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down
North Dakota Highway Patrol
75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash

Latest News

boots and babies
‘Boots and Babies’ aims to help moms in uniform
weather 6/14
Evening Weather 6/14/22
sports 6/14/22
6PM Sportscast 6/14/22
pro's pointer
Pro’s Pointer #7: a new rule on the water