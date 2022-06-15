Advertisement

Howard Klug wins third term as Williston Mayor

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - It was a changing of the guard for Mayors in big cities last night, but Williston’s mayor was able to escape defeat.

Incumbent Howard Klug earned a third term after defeating his opponent, 18-year-old Vincent Finsaas with nearly 63% percent of the vote.

Klug has said he wants to lead the city for another term as Williston continues to grow thanks to new industries and businesses coming to Williams County.

“I worked hard to retain my seat as the Mayor of Williston, and I think I’ve done enough to have another four years. Thanks for understanding the City of Williston is doing whatever we can to make sure your life is better,” said Klug.

Some of his primary goals are improving Williston Square, adding more housing, and building upon the work that his administration started over the past eight years.

Williston has had only two different Mayors since 1994.

