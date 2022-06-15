Cymbaluk, Bervig elected to Williston City Commission

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two Candidates ran unopposed for seats on the Williston City Commission Tuesday.

The commission will welcome a new face at its next meeting, James Bervig, a banker at First International Bank and Trust. Meanwhile, long-time commissioner Tate Cymbaluk will be starting his fourth term.

Both Bervig and Cymbaluk grew up in Williston and are active members of the community, ready to serve at City Hall.

Bervig will replace Chris Brostuen, who did not run for re-election. He is a banker at First International Bank, who serves on several boards including the city’s Park and Rec, the STAR Fund, and the Housing Committee. He says he brings a wealth of experience to the table.

“My background is pretty varied. I’ve had lots of different experiences in my lifetime, so I think I can bring a lot of that experience and knowledge no matter where (I am),” said Bervig.

Cymbaluk, the owner of Basin Brokers, has been on the city commission since 2010. He also serves as the chairman of the Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission. He says he wants to continue working to make Williston a better place for everyone while staying fiscally responsible.

“The biggest goal is to keep moving forward, be progressive, but also be in reality,” said Cymbaluk.

Both commissioners will be sworn in after the votes are certified and will be seated at the next meeting on June 28.

Cymbaluk, Bervig, and Mayor Howard Klug will be in office until 2026. The other two commissioners, Deanette Piesik and Brad Bekkedahl are up for election in 2024.

