Bismarck teen says her bike helmet ‘saved her life’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Summertime means more people are biking, whether for a workout or to get to their destination.

Whether it’s a group of kids heading to summer school, a family out for a ride together or a someone cycling to work, it’s important for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for bikers.

It’s just as important for bikers to follow safety rules.

One Bismarck teen who says her bike helmet saved her life.

This is 15-year-old Alayna Vallejo’s lucky bracelet. She’s convinced it’s lucky, because the one day she didn’t wear it, she got hit by a car. Alayna was on her bike, headed home when she was hit.

“I was already started and then he hit me,” said Alayna.

She was pretty banged up.

“Luckily, I have no broken bones or anything,” she said.

She’s pretty sure her helmet saved her life.

“One of the only reasons that I survived is because I was wearing my helmet,” she said.

Alayna always wears a helmet. She and her family are avid bikers; she’s been pedaling since she was a little girl, always with a helmet on her head. No one in her family will ever bike without a helmet now. Her mom knows Alayna is lucky to be alive and for the most part, uninjured.

“It could have been deadly. Just so lucky and thankful,” said Alayna’s mom, Jill Vallejo.

Alayna’s crash has made her more aware as a driver too.

“As a driver, it makes me think too. I’m going to look once twice, three times look both ways several times. I even think of my own situations when you’re sitting there at that stop sign you see someone that just let them go, just let them go ahead of you so you can make sure that it’s clear,” said Jill.

Police say both drivers and bikers should take an extra, two second look before driving through an intersection.

“We always say look left, look right and look left again, but we’re actually teaching people to make that extra two second look, just to make sure that nobody is coming,” said Bismarck police officer Caity Horne.

Alayna says she will bike again but never without her helmet, and never without taking that extra two second look. Because she knows, next time, even with her lucky bracelet, she might not be so lucky.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.