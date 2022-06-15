Bismarck man pleads not guilty to murder for March shooting death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man charged in the shooting death of a 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Kyle Riley shot and killed Michael Shane, of Bismarck, in the parking lot of a Bismarck apartment building in March. A witness said Riley shot out the window of a pickup. Police say Riley knew the victim.

A second person at the scene was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the elbow.

Court documents report that Riley told police he grabbed a gun when Shane reached through the partially open window in his pickup during an argument.

At a contested hearing Tuesday, Riley pleaded not guilty to AA felony murder and C felony aggravated assault.

Judge Bonnie Storbakken scheduled a jury trial for six days starting Aug. 30. If convicted, Riley could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

