Advertisement

Bismarck man pleads not guilty to murder for March shooting death

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man charged in the shooting death of a 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Kyle Riley shot and killed Michael Shane, of Bismarck, in the parking lot of a Bismarck apartment building in March. A witness said Riley shot out the window of a pickup. Police say Riley knew the victim.

A second person at the scene was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the elbow.

Court documents report that Riley told police he grabbed a gun when Shane reached through the partially open window in his pickup during an argument.

At a contested hearing Tuesday, Riley pleaded not guilty to AA felony murder and C felony aggravated assault.

Judge Bonnie Storbakken scheduled a jury trial for six days starting Aug. 30. If convicted, Riley could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter Belt to close
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
Mike Schmitz projected to be next Bismarck Mayor
Bismarck man counting his blessings after he loses his hand in boating accident
Meyer family
Wilton couple growing their own farm as the number of farmers nationally decline

Latest News

April oil and gas production numbers suffer significant drop due to blizzards
Cymbaluk, Bervig elected to Williston City Commission
ND Commerce Commissioner resigns
Single vehicle rollover
Maxbass man dies in rollover