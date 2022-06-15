April oil and gas production numbers suffer significant drop due to blizzards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Back-to-back blizzards in April led to significant drops in energy production.

North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says that the state produced about 900,000 barrels of oil a day, which was a 20% drop compared to the previous month. That is the second largest drop in state history due to extensive damage to northwest North Dakota’s power grid.

“In October of 1980, when OPEC and the Iranian Revolution hit the markets, we dropped 14%. In May of 2020 when COVID came around, it dropped 30%. That is the only two times in history that we even came close to the double blizzards,” said Helms.

Natural gas production saw a 19% drop that month as well. Helms says that the two top gas producers were not able to operate for several days following the storms.

Helms says the industry is only now just starting to recover from the blizzards, meaning production numbers in May won’t see much change.

