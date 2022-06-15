Anne Cleary, Greg Zenker projected to win Bismarck City Commission election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anne Cleary and Greg Zenker are the projected winners of the Bismarck City Commission election, defeating Brittany Leischner and Mike Connelly, according to the ND Secretary of State website. They will serve four-year terms.

Anne Cleary is a lifelong Bismarck resident who owns several small businesses in Bismarck and serves on several community boards in the community, including the Bismarck Together 2045 board.

Greg Zenker was first elected to the City Commission in 2018 and was the only incumbent running. He’s a lifelong Bismarck resident who’s worked in construction his entire career.

