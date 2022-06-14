Wilton couple growing their own farm as the number of farmers nationally decline

WILTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of farmers across the country continues to steadily decline, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

But while some farmers are closing up shop, one North Dakota couple decided to start up their own farm for the first time.

Every day from sunrise to sundown, you can find Jennifer Meyer working on her farm in Wilton.

Before the pandemic, she was working as an inventory specialist at Home Depot. But when the Bismarck location closed, she decided to start up a farm with her husband who inherited some land and equipment.

But the journey hasn’t been easy.

“It’s just really hard to be a farmer anymore. It’s not just, putting seed in the dirt, you really have to, you know, be a meteorologist, you have to be an accountant,” said Meyer.

While the Meyer family are new farmers, government statistics show producers 35 and younger only make up 9 percent of farmers.

Meyer says being a farmer is a challenge every day since “there’s always a fence to fix and there’s always cows to check on and calves to tag. So it’s not really a day off.”

She says she can’t imagine doing anything else.

“We’ve talked about it several times,” said Meyer. “Why don’t we just get a job in town and work nine to five Monday through Friday? But that’s not for us. It’s nice to be your own boss and even with all the headaches and all the problems that you can have.”

And she hopes that her young daughter, Jasmine, will keep the family business going.

“Oh, it would be great,” said Meyer. “She’s expressed interest in taking care of the cattle and being a farmer.”

Meyer hopes to keep the farm in the family for many years to come.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.