Warning about bringing live aquatic bait into North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Game and Fish said they are advising anglers not to bring live aquatic bait into the state.

Anglers are reminded that it is illegal to import minnows and other forms of live aquatic bait into North Dakota.

Anglers must buy live bait from a licensed North Dakota retail bait vendor that can properly identify species.

You can visit the North Dakota Game and Fish website for registration or posting renewals.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.