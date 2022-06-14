Voters head to polls in Kenmare for June primary election

KENMARE, N.D. – Your News Leader wanted to see how voting was going outside of the Minot area Tuesday.

Voters in Northwest Ward County headed to the Kenmare Memorial Hall to cast their ballots.

The turnout in Kenmare was slow and steady at first with some voters showing up at 7 a.m.

This year, anyone in Ward County can vote at any of the stations.

“The technology has been updated so we have a scanner that scans the back of the voters ID card and that tells us which ballot to give them based on their address,” says Verla Rostad, Inspector.

Election officials say that voting is important and everyone should take advantage of their right to do so.

“Oh just sign initial on the ballot, when we get the receipt from them to make sure which jurisdiction ballot so they get the right ballot,’ says Deral Ramsdell, Judge.

Kenmare memorial hall will be open until 7 P.M. and as long as you're in line at that time, you will be allowed to vote.