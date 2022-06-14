Voters come out for June election in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Polls across North Dakota opened at 7 Tuesday morning. Folks came out to vote in the primary elections for legislative, county, and statewide positions, and in the general, or final, elections for cities and school boards. There are no state-wide measures on the ballot.

In past years, the June election has had a lower turnout than the November election. Two years ago, 27% of voters turned out in June versus the 62% turnout in November. North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says, however, that the numbers were higher during the pandemic due to mail-in ballots. He suspects that voter turnout this year will be driven by what issues are important in the community.

“The turnout has been rather slow. We’ve been hoping for more people to walk through the door. It’s raining they don’t like to come in the rain. Parking shouldn’t be a problem; we have ample here at the Event Center. Please come out and vote. Give us something to do, and you can actually voice your opinion while doing it,” said election inspector Duane Friedig. (20 seconds)

If you’re planning to vote, information on accepted identification and polling locations can be found at vote.nd.gov. For those that want to vote but might not have a ride to the voting booth, Bis-Man Transit says it will offer free rides to polling locations. Polls close at 7:00 pm Tuesday.

