Toby Keith performance at Norsk Høstfest canceled following cancer diagnosis

MINOT, N.D. – Country music superstar Toby Keith will no longer be performing at this fall’s Norsk Høstfest, following his announcement that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The news prompted Keith to cancel his remaining tour for 2022 to focus on his health.

Festival organizers commented on Keith’s diagnosis on Facebook, saying:

“We are saddened to hear about Toby Keith’s recent health diagnosis and wish him well through his recovery ahead.”

Alexis Meyer, the coordinator for the festival, said they are talking with Ticketmaster on how to handle tickets sold for Keith’s performance.

Meyer said they are also working with multiple agencies to find a replacement act for the night of Friday, Sept. 30.

She said they plan to have an announcement for ticket holders and the community later this week.

The Texas Tenors are still scheduled to perform at Høstfest earlier in the day on Sept. 30.

Related content:

‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Toby Keith rounds out 2022 Norsk Høstfest lineup

Norsk Høstfest website

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.