Shelter Belt to close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shelter Belt announced on Facebook that they will be closing Tuesday until further notice.

“There have been several factors that have led us to this very difficult decision and we want to thank everyone who has supported our restaurant from the beginning.

We would also like to thank our amazing team for making the vision of Shelter Belt a reality.

We sincerely apologize that we can’t enjoy the summer with you and continue to serve you.

Thank you

Shelter Belt Owners”

