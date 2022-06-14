Advertisement

Shelter Belt to close

(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shelter Belt announced on Facebook that they will be closing Tuesday until further notice.

“There have been several factors that have led us to this very difficult decision and we want to thank everyone who has supported our restaurant from the beginning.

We would also like to thank our amazing team for making the vision of Shelter Belt a reality.

We sincerely apologize that we can’t enjoy the summer with you and continue to serve you.

Thank you

Shelter Belt Owners”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Bismarck man counting his blessings after he loses his hand in boating accident
Elm tree in Lisbon, ND
Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down
North Dakota Highway Patrol
75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

‘People are building personal empires’: Challengers question Sen. Hoeven’s personal wealth
‘People are building personal empires’: Challengers question Sen. Hoeven’s personal wealth ahead of primaries
10PM Sportscast 6/13/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/13/2022
farmers in nd
Wilton couple growing their own farm as the number of farmers nationally decline
stress on food banks
Bismarck food banks face shortages