Pro’s Pointer #7: a new rule on the water

By Lee Timmerman and Johnnie Candle
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s illegal to drive a vehicle without a seatbelt and in North Dakota — it’s been the law since 1993. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle re-enforces a new rule on the water that applies to the vast majority of boaters in the state.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “Recently, there was a law enacted that requires the driver of any boat under 26 feet in length on federally navigable waterways while operating above idle speed to be connected to a fully functioning kill switch that will stop the engine from running if the driver would fall out of the boat.

I think this is a great rule, and for me personally, I’m making it a point not only to wear my kill switch but to wear my personal floatation device when operating above idle speed. You know, in the beginning, it’s been really, really tough to remember but I’m going to equate it to wearing a seatbelt. Eventually, it just became a habit.”

Next week, Johnnie shares his thoughts on catching fish in the weeds.

