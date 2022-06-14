Advertisement

Minotauros look to reload in NAHL Entry Draft

Minot Minotauros Head Coach and General Manager Cody Campbell
Minot Minotauros Head Coach and General Manager Cody Campbell
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The NAHL Entry Draft takes place Wednesday and the Minot Minotauros are in need of a bit of everything.

The team loses five of its top six forwards, the top-scoring defenseman and their two netminders.

The Tauros hold six picks as of Tuesday, including two first-rounders. This will be the first year the team has held two selections in the first round.

“Tomorrow we will draft players that are highly competitive. That’s probably our number one criteria when we’re looking at players, is how competitive are they. I think our fans deserve that, I think our community deserves that,” said Head Coach and General Manager Cody Campbell.

The Tauros addressed the need for a scorer already by trading for the Minnesota Magicians’ top lamp lighter, Hunter Longhi.

They also tendered contracts to two goalies: Carl Lido of Sweden and Lawton Zacher from the Nichols School in Buffalo.

“The off-ice and character piece of it is just as important to me. They’re living with families here in the community. We want them to represent our organization well, obviously, and also give back to a community that supports us,” said Campbell.

The draft begins Wednesday at 1 p.m., Minot will draft ninth and tenth in the first round.

