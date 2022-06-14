Minot State asking for help disassembling bubble

MINOT, N.D. – Two months after a blizzard damaged Minot State University’s air-supported dome, the school is asking for help.

The MSU Athletic Department is seeking volunteers from the Minot community including heavy lifting and unscrewing bolts, said a spokesperson for the department.

Volunteers will work four-hour shifts between Friday, June 17, and Sunday, June 19.

For groups of more than 10 people, the Athletic Department is willing to make donations to schools or service clubs, said the spokesperson.

For more information, visit the release on the Minot State Athletics website.

