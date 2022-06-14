Advertisement

Disaster declaration declared in Montana due to flooding

(MGN)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster due to severe flooding is several parts across the state.

The governor says the declaration is due to snowmelt combined with recent rains that have washed out roads and bridges in counties such as Carbon, Park and Stillwater.

Flood warnings continue in other parts of the state as well, and many Montana residents are without power and water services.

Major flooding also forced the closure of Yellowstone National Park. Rangers shut down all entrances into the park due to extremely hazardous conditions.

It’s unclear at this time when the park will reopen.

