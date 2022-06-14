Advertisement

Deadline approaching for landowners to post property electronically

Posting property for hunting season
Posting property for hunting season(KFYR)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The deadline is approaching for landowners to post their property electronically.

Landowners who participate in the hunting season need to produce print material and digital content prior to the hunting season that begins in August.

For new hunters, you will be able to search for hunting areas on the website and which landowners are participating in the upcoming season that runs through July 2023.

“We have a lot of landowners that you know participate in the outdoors with the hunting and angling, and so as they go in and maybe buy their licenses or apply for lotteries, they go in and post their land as well,” said Brian Hosek.

Lands posted during the 2022 enrollment period will go into effect on Aug. 1 and extend through July 31, 2023.

