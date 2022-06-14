Advertisement

‘Boots and Babies’ aims to help moms in uniform

Boots and Babies at MAFB
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. - Minot Air Force Base held its first-ever “Boots and Babies,” an event aimed at helping moms in uniform from pregnancy to infancy.

U.S. Military women and spouses can have a challenging time being at a new base usually far away from family and friends with a small support system, especially during pregnancies.

“Having the support of my family, my husband, some of my friends, finding those people at work that were supportive of my decisions and my goals,” said Sgt. Samantha Furtaw, aircraft maintenance.

Air Force-wide there is a need for more childcare options and providers with the long waiting list with the Child Development Centers on base.

”I wanted to bring that to Minot and shine the light on it, especially because there are so many moms here and there are a lot of active-duty women here, so we are women inspiring the next generation,” said Laurile Mcdormott.

Mcdormott is the co-founder of “Minot Wings,” a social group for female service members and spouses supporting each other and answering questions.

“Tricare just recently developed a program where they cover childbirth with birth doulas and lactation consultants,” said Shericca Blackmon, birth doula.

Coming together to talk about what it means to be a mom in uniform.

Minot Wings support group is on Facebook and you can reach out if you have any questions or concerns.

