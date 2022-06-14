Bismarck food banks face shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dramatic rise in food prices has been making it harder to keep Bismarck’s food banks’ shelves full. Especially household necessities like meat, milk, and items like toilet paper. The higher volume of needs from the community has created a demand for more volunteers and donations.

These food pantry shelves are mostly complete now, but by the end of the month, they will be mostly empty. The first four months of 2022 have seen a substantial need increase by 73% at the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry.

“This is the worst we’ve seen it. I mean, we have board meetings to talk about what we’re going to do to be able to provide to those who are in need. We’re well aware of it and try to be proactive to what we can do,” said Pat Jergenson, co-chair at Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry.

The Ministry on the Margins has also seen a drastic change in dependency on the community.

“The end of the month number per week has now become the first of the month number per week, and so you’ve just brought up that full bottom number, and the increase is huge,” said Sister Kathleen Atkinson, the executive director of Ministry on the Margins.

With recurrent food shortages, keeping essential goods stocked has been a challenge.

“That amount we’re able to give may be reduced based on what we can and can’t receive. We just have to go with the flow and see what we can do,” said Jergenson.

“There are definitely items we cannot receive or are unable to receive right now. We can’t get meat, that’s not even on the horizon that we’ll be able to have frozen hamburgers, for instance,” said Jergenson.

While rising food costs are a large burden, other household toiletries are in high demand, like toilet paper and toothpaste.

“Are essentials of life, for example, toilet paper, not covered by SNAP benefits? It’s not a food product, but I don’t want to be without it in my home,” said Atkinson.

The Bismarck food pantries solely depend on donations and volunteers and are grateful for any support.

“We have churches and clubs that will do food drives for us, and we appreciate that very much we couldn’t survive without the support of this community,” said Jergenson.

The emergency food pantry deals with shortages by substituting items like bulgar for rice to help the agency get through food shortages.

