Your Voting Guide: a look at some of the races and voting information for Tuesday

North Dakota Primary
North Dakota Primary(MGN/KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday is election day in North Dakota. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office shows more than 44,000 ballots have been cast through absentee voting, early voting or mail-in ballots.

Where do I vote? Click here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday.

North Dakota does not require voter registration. However, remember to bring a proper form of ID with you to your polling place. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of ID.

What will my ballot look like? Click here.

Frequently asked voting questions from the Secretary of State’s Office: click here.

A look at the candidates for Bismarck Mayor
A look at the candidates for Bismarck City Commission
A look at the Bismarck School Board candidates
A look at the candidates for Mandan School Board
A look at the District 33 Senate race
Republicans square off in Bismarck Senate primary (District 35)
Meet the candidates running for Mayor of Minot
Williston Mayoral race to determine future direction of the city
Preview of Minot's major election races on the primary ballot
District 23 Republican candidates looking to bring additional energy representation to Bismarck
Closer look at Ward County Commission primary election

