Your Voting Guide: a look at some of the races and voting information for Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday is election day in North Dakota. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office shows more than 44,000 ballots have been cast through absentee voting, early voting or mail-in ballots.

Where do I vote? Click here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday.

North Dakota does not require voter registration. However, remember to bring a proper form of ID with you to your polling place. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of ID.

What will my ballot look like? Click here.

Frequently asked voting questions from the Secretary of State’s Office: click here.

