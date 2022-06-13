Williston Mayoral race to determine future direction of the city

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston has only had two Mayors over the past 28 years. Incumbent Howard Klug is looking to earn another term in Tuesday’s election, but he will be challenged by a young candidate who says he’s looking to shake things up.

Williston is at a crossroads. The city is growing, and with momentum from new businesses and industries coming to the region, Mayor Klug says he wants to lead Williston through an important four-year stretch. His opponent, 18-year-old Vincent Finsaas argues that Klug and his administration have not done enough, arguing that he is not responsive to his constituents.

From construction of a new airport, to quality-of-life improvements including new restaurants, Howard Klug’s message has been about the work he and his administration have done, and the work that needs to continue to make Williston a great place for people to call home.

“You talk to a lot of people now and they say Williston is so much better than it was than when I started as mayor,” said Klug.

However, not everyone in the city agrees according to Klug’s opponent, Vincent Finsaas. The 18-year-old is running for mayor because of complaints he says he heard about Klug’s leadership.

“The people seem to think that Mayor Klug doesn’t listen to their concerns, their issues, or doesn’t work to fix them, and I think that’s an issue that needs to be addressed,” said Finsaas.

Klug has refuted those comments, saying reaching him is easy as his contact info is available to the public and because he’s an active member of the community. One of Klug’s biggest priorities is to see Williston Square grow with more businesses and senior housing, which will make it stand out.

“It’s not going to be something that you can drive to Minot and see or drive to Bismarck, because a lot of that stuff is already there, but what we are going to have here in the square is something new, and pretty exciting,” said Klug.

Finsaas, meanwhile, wants to spread awareness to how the city can help those who are homeless and financially struggling.

“I think it’s just about getting these people who are down on their luck a place to restart, and I think it is an issue we can solve,” said Finsaas.

Voters will decide between the two candidates on June 14 at the Williston ARC.

When it comes to bringing new businesses to town, Finsaas says he will try to work out deals with the big brand names to get them here. Klug, who has been working with economic development to bring those national chains, says there’s much more to getting them here, adding that they will come in time with more infrastructure and educational improvements.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.