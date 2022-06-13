Advertisement

Trio of Amur tiger cubs moving to full habitat at Minot zoo

Image: Roosevelt Park Zoo
Image: Roosevelt Park Zoo(KFYR-TV)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The three Amur tiger cubs born at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in March are leaving the den, the space they have known since birth.

But don’t worry, they’re staying at the zoo!

The cubs received their second round of vaccinations earlier this week, along with a brief exam.

With everyone in healthy shape, zoo staff decided move forward to the next step in their development.

The cubs, named Luka Dmitri, and Viktoria, will be introduced to their new habitat that parents Zoya and Viktor already enjoy.

They will be able to walk on grass for the first time, and once they are brave enough, to venture across the enclosure.

