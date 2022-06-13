Summer League Series: Badlands Big Sticks Head Coach Cam Johnson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Another week, another summer league series. But this week we decided to hit the road to Dickinson to talk with the top dog in the Independence league and their leader on the bench.

KFYR-TV Sports Anchor Neil Vierzba said: “Welcome into another edition of Summer League Series. This week, we’re doing something different as we took I-94 to Dickinson and we’re taking Badlands Big Sticks Baseball. And who better to talk about the Big Sticks than head coach Cam Johnson.

Cam, it’s your first year as head coach. You got your feet wet these past couple weeks. What are your impressions of the Dickinson community and the Big Sticks following? What makes this organization one of kind or different from all the other organizations you may have been with?”

Big Sticks Head Coach Cam Johnson said: “The one word to describe this place is loyal. The fans here love the Big Sticks. It’s pretty fun every night whether it’s a Tuesday, Sunday, we always have big crowds. Wherever we go in public, if they see the logo, they know who we are, and they talk to us. It’s a pretty big town but you wouldn’t think it because they’re so supportive of us and everything that we’re doing.”

KFYR-TV Sports Anchor Neil Vierzba said: “The theme I think is new. New, new, new. You guys are in a new league this year, the Independence. You moved from the Expedition to the Independence this year. But, before you were here, the Big Sticks established a championship culture. You’re in your first year here, how do you go into this and run with it or even make some changes that you want to implement on this baseball team?”

Big Sticks Head Coach Cam Johnson said: “I knew when I was getting here, obviously the success that they had in the past. It’s my job to continue what we’re doing here, and our guys understand that. With them being here and everything that they get, the experience and expectations come with that. Our guys have it well. They get treated well by staff, management, the community. But they know that that comes with the expectation to win and bring home a championship to Dickinson.”

KFYR-TV Sports Anchor Neil Vierzba said: “So, they’re getting it done on the field but also off the field. Establishing things in the community and that nature, but, more importantly, is winning ball games and that’s something you guys have been able to do early on this season. What is it that makes this team tick and get put over the top against these other teams so far early in the season?”

Big Sticks Head Coach Cam Johnson said: “I think the biggest thing that I’ve noticed is you would think these guys are college teammates. The way they act around each other and that they’ve been around each other 8-9-10 months. It’s really only been three weeks. The team chemistry has been awesome, my assistants have done a great job putting these guys in positions to be successful. And just letting them have fun. I told them I’m jealous of you guys, you get to go play and do this in front of a giant crowd every night. That’s something I didn’t get to do in college, and I wish I would’ve experienced that. I told them don’t take these moments for granted, it’s really fun. Obviously wins and losses are important, I want these guys to have a good experience and go back to their college teammates and tell them how awesome of a time we had. And then obviously win a championship on top of that.”

The Big Sticks open a three-game series with the Hastings Sodbusters on Monday. The Larks close out a four-game set with the La Crosse Loggers also on Monday.

