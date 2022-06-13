Advertisement

Secure Energy gets state approval for TENORM disposal, but more preparation needed

Williams County landfill
Williams County landfill(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A landfill in Williams County is one step closer to being able to dispose of radioactive oilfield material.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality approved Secure Energy’s permit to allow up to 25,000 tons of TENORM waste a year at its 13-Mile Landfill. Before they can start disposing, officials say they need to add more monitoring equipment as a precaution to maximize safety.

“Secure has gone way above and beyond to make sure that everything is done right and that everything is well documented,” said Kurt Rhea, Radiation and Safety Officer for Secure.

Rhea adds that there is no significant impact to people or the environment, saying that the amount of exposure there is similar to other everyday products such as kitty litter.

The company will also need to provide a $1.125 Million bond before they can dispose of TENORM.

