Preview of Minot’s major election races on the primary ballot

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Primary Elections are Tuesday and Your News Leader will keep you up to date on the latest numbers for races across the state. In the city of Minot, there are three big races we are keeping a close eye on.

First up is the mayoral race, which has picked up heat in recent weeks due to some controversy surrounding campaign donations to candidates.

Minot voters will be choosing between the incumbent Shaun Sipma, City Council Member Tom Ross, and Minot Public School Board member Miranda Schuler.

The term is four years will take over office on June 28.

The next big race is between Minot’s City Council Members. Voters will choose three candidates.

Lisa Olson, Paul Pitner, and Mark Jantzer are all seeking re-election.

Olson has served on the council since 2010. Pinter has served since 2018 and Jantzer has served since 2008.

Zach Raknerud will be going up against the incumbents. Raknerud won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representative seat in 2020, but lost against Republican Kelly Armstrong.

Voters will also see Darrik Trudell’s name on the ballot for the Minot City Council race.

Trudell dropped out of the race in April due to a conflict of interest, after the ballot was finalized.

The last large race for the Minot area sees two familiar candidates squaring off in the Municipal Judge election.

Voters will choose one candidate for a four-year term.

Incumbent candidate Ashley Beall will be going up against Mark Rasmuson.

Beall narrowly defeated Rasmuson in 2018.

