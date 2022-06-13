Advertisement

Polling locations Tuesday in Ward County

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. - Voting centers in Ward County will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be two in the city of Minot, one at the State Fair Center and another at Maysa Arena.

There will be additional voting centers at Ryder City Hall, Sawyer City Hall, Berthold Senior Center, and Kenmare Memorial Hall.

You will need a North Dakota ID with your name, current address, and date of birth.

