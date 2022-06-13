Advertisement

North Dakota powerlifter brings home golds from Special Olympics

(Justin Hinds)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT
BOWBELLS, N.D. - A North Dakota athlete is bringing home some hardware! Justin Hinds won three Gold medals at the USA Special Olympics competition.

Justin has been powerlifting for about six years now.

He specializes in bench, deadlift and combination--and he isn’t stopping anytime soon.

“It’s a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of work, but I got this far, I’m not going to stop now,” says Justin.

His family traveled with him to Florida for the national competition, and said they are proud of his hard work and accomplishments.

They said Special Olympics has been a wonderful organization that is always looking out for its athletes.

“Justin, he’s a very focused dude, whatever it is if he’s mowing the lawn or whatever, he’s 100% and when he got into weightlifting, Nell and Learn Peterson here in Bowbells they guided him and got him as far as they could,” says Jerome Hinds, Justin’s father. He had tried other sports that were offered in Minot, but powerlifting stood out.

“I’m the guy that started all this because at the time being they didn’t have weightlifting in Minot,” says Justin.

Currently, he is still the only person from the Minot area in this category, but is trying to get more people to join him. Justin and his family said they hope that North Dakota will continue to get more representation to get them to the next level.

His next goal is to compete in the world Special Olympics that will be held in Germany.

