ND Game and Fish verifies buffalo catch sets state record

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s official. Mitch Estabrook, of Bismarck, has set a new state record with his 60-pound 8-ounce buffalo caught from the Heart Butte Reservoir.

Estabrook caught the fish with a bow on May 16 and submitted it to the state department for verification. Officials say it checks out and beats the previous record by three pounds.

That was set in 2017 by Derek Larson in Mandan. Larson also caught his fish in the Heart Butte Reservoir.

ORIGINAL STORY: https://www.kfyrtv.com/2022/05/29/bismarck-man-catches-possible-state-record-bigmouth-buffalo/

