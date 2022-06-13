Advertisement

Minot Police warn of scammers selling fake gold jewelry

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police are warning the public about a man and a woman trying to sell fake gold jewelry.

Police say over the weekend the pair told the victims they were heading to California but needed gas money.

The scammers were selling a fake gold ring for $50 and a fake gold necklace for $500.

The scam was first reported to the police Sunday at a gas station in town.

Police say you should never buy gold or other goods from strangers in public places.

You can call local law enforcement to check people claiming to need money and if the need is legitimate. They can be referred to local organizations that help those in need.

