Minot Mayoral candidate addresses campaign donation issue

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Another Minot mayoral candidate received money for their campaign fund from local businesses.

Tom Ross had a handful of donations from businesses that added up to $2,500 in funding. In an update to the account, the names and addresses changed, but the amounts stayed the same.

Ross said the money was paid back and the individuals donated money from their personal accounts to support his cause.

“For me and my donations, it’s really a non-issue. I have done what the City Clerk and Secretary of State’s Office has requested of me. Donations from the small businesses were paid back. The business owners in question felt passionate enough about supporting my campaign they have contributed personal funds to help support my run to be Minot’s next Mayor,” said Ross.

Ross is facing off against challengers Shaun Sipma and Miranda Schuler in this year’s election.

Election day is Tuesday.

