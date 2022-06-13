Advertisement

Michigan man enters Alford plea for drug bust at Bismarck hotel

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Michigan man to two years in prison for dealing drugs out of a Bismarck hotel room.

Monday, 31-year-old Kevin Luke entered an Alford plea to possession with intention to deliver fentanyl. He was one of three people arrested after police conducted a drug bust at a Bismarck hotel in 2021.

Judge James Hill sentenced him to two years with credit for 20 days.

Last week, Luke entered an Alford plea to a separate drug charge in Burleigh County and Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced him to two years with one year suspended in that case.

