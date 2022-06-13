Meet the candidates running for Mayor of Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader spoke each of the three Minot mayoral candidates. Here is a profile on each of them.

Incumbent Shaun Sipma was first elected Mayor of Minot back in 2018.

He has served as an alderman elected at large from 2017 to 2018 and as an alderman of Ward 5 from 2016 to 2017.

He is on the board of directors for farm rescue foundation, a non-profit organization that helps farmers and ranchers who have experienced a medical emergency or natural disaster.

Back in December, Sipma announced he would be running again for the position for the last time.

When asked about why he wanted to run again Simpa said, “I think taking a look at the why is all of the different programs that are ongoing right now; whether it be flood control, whether it be the Northwest Area Water Supply project or any of the economic development opportunities that we’ve marched forward over the last four years, we’ve collectively come to a path and I think all of us can agree on that the community has gone forward and taking a look back at October, November when candidates when typically candidates decide on whether they are going to run again there really wasn’t anyone stepping forward and to me that was a signal that no one was serious enough to put in the time and energy and the commitment that really is required of this position so I kind of figured to myself I had enough for one final term and that I would give it everything I got.”

Miranda Schuler has served the Magic City in several ways over the last decade.

Schuler served on City Council and was elected as a Vice President from 2014 to 2018.

She also currently serves on the Minot Public School Board; her term will be up in June.

When asked what separates her from the other candidates Schuler said, “We all have strengths and I believe my strengths lie in the fact that I am a critical thinker. I am a natural problem solver and I like to think of myself as a good listener, not that the other candidates do not have those qualities, but those would be my strong suits. My leadership style is empowering others and I believe that we have some really good employees within the city, and I want to empower those employees to do the best job they can for all of us in the community.”

Tom Ross has served on the City Council since 2020.

Ross also has served on the Minot Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Minot Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, as well as several other boards throughout the city.

When asked what he plans to do if elected Ross said, “We have to finish flood control and we have to finish NAWS (Northwest Area Water Supply),those are both; but we have an incredible energy that is happening right now in Minot and we can take advantage of that by growing our city and it all depends on how business friendly we are and the message we send to outside investors. If we say that we are open for business and we are easy to do business here, Minot is going to grow and that’s what I am going to work on.”

Election day is June 14. Voting centers in Minot will be at the Maysa Arena and State Fair Center.

