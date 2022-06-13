Media campaign urges smokers to set a quit date

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s quitting time. This week from June 12 through the 18th Tobacco Free North Dakota and North Dakota tobacco prevention and control are partnering for “Quitting Time week.”

It’s an opportunity for North Dakotans to set a quit date if they are tobacco or e-cigarette users.

Clearing the air about the dangers of using nicotine products is what the “It’s Quitting Time” media campaign is all about.

“There is data showing that the more these kinds of programs are put out in the community, are put out in these media campaigns the more people reach out and the more effective they can be,” coalition program director for Tobacco Free North Dakota Andrew Horn said.

The first year of the campaign Horn says there was a significant increase in calls to ND Quits, a program that provides resources such as quit coaches, telephone counseling, and nicotine replacements.

“We are trying to get people to drop the nicotine products as best they can and really improve the health of all North Dakotans,” Horn said.

One of the biggest challenges the program is tackling is youth tobacco and vape usage. According to 2021 a Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 38.6 percent of North Dakota students have tried electronic vapor products.

A new text message program is designed to help 13 to 24-year-olds quit vaping, with daily text reminders tailored to them.

“And it is about the refusal skills and how to deal with when somebody offers you a vape how do you say no,” substance abusive prevention coordinator Susan Kahler said.

It takes on average 12 to 14 attempts to quit smoking, however Horn says users should not be discouraged by a failed attempt.

“We just want people to know that every quit attempt counts, every quit attempt matters. And whether you are unsure if you are going to be able to quit for good this time, at least give it a chance,” Horn said.

For those looking to create a quit plan, reaching out to a primary doctor, visiting a local public health facility, or calling the ND quits helpline are resources available.

ND Quits serves more than 3000 North Dakotans each year, those looking to quit can reach out to them through their call line, 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

