MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Braves are in search of a new head coach after Stephen Weston resigned on Monday morning.

Weston helped lead the team to their first semifinal appearance and third-place finish a few weeks ago.

Overall, he had a 36-31-8 record with the Braves.

The search for his replacement has begun immediately.

