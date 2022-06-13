A look at the Republican nominees for Secretary of State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday is Election Day, and there’s a high-profile statewide primary that is drawing attention.

For the first time in 30 years, Al Jaeger won’t be the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. He decided not to seek re-election this year. Instead, voters will choose between Representative Michael Howe of West Fargo and Marvin Lepp of Bismarck.

Representative Michael Howe is a farmer and business owner who lives in West Fargo. His first priority for the Secretary of State’s office is ensuring North Dakota remains a good place to start a business.

”North Dakota, we’ve been a pro-business state and lauded as a pro-business state for decades. I think we can attribute that to our low-tax structure, stay-well regulatory environment. The Secretary of State’s Office can play a part in that,” said Rep. Howe.

Marvin Lepp is a service advisor at an auto dealership in Bismarck. He says he’d like to see the Secretary of State’s office make it easier to start a business.

“Frustrations I’ve heard from small business owners is the amount of different licenses they need to get, and there’s gotta be ways we can improve those steps but still holding up the standard that’s expected for a business. There’s a lot of room for growth,” said Lepp.

He also hopes to address election integrity.

”I have run into discrepancies in North Dakota, even just in the way ballots were handled, how processes were reported, how numbers were reported between counties and the Secretary of State’s office,” said Lepp.

Representative Howe says he’s willing to explore improvements where possible. However, he’s confident about the accuracy of North Dakota’s elections.

”North Dakota’s elections are well-run. I have no doubt in my mind that my vote for President Trump in 2020 was counted accurately, securely and fairly,” said Michael Howe.

The election is Tuesday, and early voting has already begun in some counties.

The winner of the Republican primary for Secretary of State will face Democrat Jeffrey Powell of Grand Forks, who’s running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Visit vote.nd.gov for information about your polling location.

