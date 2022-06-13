A look ahead at Election Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Election Day is Tuesday, but many people have already voted.

At the Event Center on Monday, people took the opportunity to avoid some of the long lines you tend to see on Election Day, by exercising their right to vote early.

As of Monday at 11:00 am, more than 44,000 people had already voted statewide, either absentee or by mail-in ballot, or through early voting at places like the Event Center. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says he’s hoping voter turnout will be higher than it sometimes is for June elections.

“It would be nice to hit 40% at least, rather than 27% or 24%, or it’s been as low as 17%. Every election is important, and it’d be nice to have those numbers sort of go up, but that’s a choice that voters make,” said Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

If you’re voting absentee, your ballot needs to be postmarked by Monday. If not, Secretary Jaeger encourages you to visit vote.nd.gov, where you can put in your house number and zip code and learn a whole lot about the election, including where to vote, your polling location hours, and you can even view a sample ballot.

Polls close at 7:00 pm Tuesday, but Your News Leader will keep you updated on the election all day.

