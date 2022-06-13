Advertisement

Four Sisters Garden Greenhouse open to the community in New Town

Four Sisters Garden Greenhouse
Four Sisters Garden Greenhouse(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College unveiled its Fours Sisters Garden Greenhouse this week.

The greenhouse was built as a community project to help connect the community and students with native agriculture.

The project was funded through the NDSU extension office.

The college’s president said she hopes students can learn and connect with their culture through gardening.

“We come from a really rich heritage of gardening and agriculture and that hasn’t gone anywhere. We can still engage with that and you don’t necessarily need to have hundred of acres,” said Twyla Baker, NHSC’s president.

In the fall, the college hopes to host harvesting events and share the produce with the community.

