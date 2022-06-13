Five local soccer standouts make NDHSCA All-State teams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDHSCA all-state teams were announced on Monday.

The locals making the 1st team include Bismarck High’s Addy Massey and Reece Vorachek.

And joining the Demon duo on the 1st team is Legacy’s Oakley Will.

As for the 2nd team, Mandan’s Quinn Carter and Legacy’s Payton Kooiman make the list.

The NDHSCA All-State and Year-End Awards are voted on by the state’s coaches.

