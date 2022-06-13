Advertisement

Five local soccer standouts make NDHSCA All-State teams

NDHSCA
NDHSCA(NDHSCA)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDHSCA all-state teams were announced on Monday.

The locals making the 1st team include Bismarck High’s Addy Massey and Reece Vorachek.

And joining the Demon duo on the 1st team is Legacy’s Oakley Will.

As for the 2nd team, Mandan’s Quinn Carter and Legacy’s Payton Kooiman make the list.

The NDHSCA All-State and Year-End Awards are voted on by the state’s coaches.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
North Dakota Highway Patrol
75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash
Elm tree in Lisbon, ND
Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Sidni Kast
Minot’s Sidni Kast named Miss North Dakota 2022

Latest News

Stephen Weston
Mandan girls soccer head coach Stephen Weston resigns
10PM Sportscast 6/12/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/12/2022
sports
5PM Sportscast 6/12/22
Shawn Neary
Williston State College men’s head basketball coach steps down