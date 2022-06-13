FDHU cautions people about West Nile Virus

MINOT, N.D. - Crops are in the ground, summer is here, and First District Health Unit in Minot is cautioning people to be proactive against West Nile virus.

The disease crops up in summer and fall. It’s spread by infected mosquitoes.

In 2021, 30 North Dakota residents were infected with the illness, 14 were hospitalized, and one died.

Experts recommend limiting areas of standing water to control mosquitoes.

”It can turn into a serious lifelong debilitating illness or even lead to death, so controlling mosquitos is very important, and another thing is to avoid going outside between dusk and dawn,” said Jayme Calavera, environmental health practitioner.

They said about one in five people infected will show symptoms of the disease, and one in 150 will develop the serious and potentially fatal illness.

