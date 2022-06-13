Advertisement

FDHU cautions people about West Nile Virus

mosquitoes
mosquitoes(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Crops are in the ground, summer is here, and First District Health Unit in Minot is cautioning people to be proactive against West Nile virus.

The disease crops up in summer and fall. It’s spread by infected mosquitoes.

In 2021, 30 North Dakota residents were infected with the illness, 14 were hospitalized, and one died.

Experts recommend limiting areas of standing water to control mosquitoes.

”It can turn into a serious lifelong debilitating illness or even lead to death, so controlling mosquitos is very important, and another thing is to avoid going outside between dusk and dawn,” said Jayme Calavera, environmental health practitioner.

They said about one in five people infected will show symptoms of the disease, and one in 150 will develop the serious and potentially fatal illness.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Sidni Kast
Minot’s Sidni Kast named Miss North Dakota 2022
Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma
Minot Mayor returns campaign donation, apologizes
24-year-old Chad Gourneau
Bismarck man pleads guilty to multiple charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run
Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile
City poised to settle former officer’s defamation lawsuit

Latest News

North Dakota Highway Patrol
75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash
Image: Roosevelt Park Zoo
Trio of Amur tiger cubs moving to full habitat at Minot zoo
Four Sisters Garden Greenhouse
Four Sisters Garden Greenhouse open to the community in New Town
sports
5PM Sportscast 6/12/22