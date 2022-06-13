Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
North Dakota Highway Patrol
75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Elm tree in Lisbon, ND
Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down
Sidni Kast
Minot’s Sidni Kast named Miss North Dakota 2022

Latest News

A violent weekend keeps gun control in the spotlight in the U.S.
US battles wave of mass shootings over weekend
FILE PHOTO - In a statement Monday, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek says investigations into...
Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ ex charged with stalking her at her wedding
Tom Ross donations
Minot Mayoral candidate addresses campaign donation issue
Media campaign urges smokers to set a quit date