Closer look at Ward County Commission primary election

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Your News Leader is keeping a close eye on the county commissioner election for Ward County.

There are four candidates and voters are asked to pick two.

John Fjeldahl is the lone incumbent in this race and has served on the commission since 2006.

Alan Walter served as a commissioner from 2012 to 2020.

Lance Makeeff is a generational farmer.

Also, former Minot Police Chief Jason Olson is running for a spot on the commission as well.

All four will likely advance to the general election in November.

Current commissioner John Pietsch chose not to seek re-election.

