Bismarck man counting his blessings after he loses his hand in boating accident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner is a holiday tradition for many people in Bismarck.

Every year, the family decorates their yard on the corner of Kennedy and 22nd Street with thousands of lights.

In the summer, they head to the lake. The family bought a cabin at Lake Tschida more than 20 years ago, when twin boys, Jacob and Josh, were little.

It’s been their summer refuge ever since, but this year, their summer will look a little different.

Jacob Chmielewski has been on the move his entire life; helping set up the family’s famous Christmas display every winter, and boating and fishing at their lake cabin every summer. His twin brother, Josh, has been by his side for it all.

“We’ve always had the same job. We’ve always worked together had the same classes,” said Josh.

Now, Josh is learning to do things alone as Jacob recovers from a boating accident.

“We were spraying fuel into the carburetor and backfired causing a reservoir I was holding to explode,” recalled Jacob.

That explosion took Jacob’s left hand. Nearly a month later, he’s still got pieces of shrapnel in his chest, arms, face and leg. The blast also put a hole in both of his ear drums.’

“I lost most of my hearing,” he said.

He is healing, slower than he’d like. But Jacob knows, he’s lucky to be alive.

“I feel pretty lucky,” said Jacob.

“The doctors think that the hand probably saved his life, since that took the brunt of the blast,” added Josh.

Jacob spent eight days in the hospital. The brothers have replayed the accident over and over in their minds. The more they replay it, the more blessings they find.

Jacob lost his left hand, but he’s right-handed. Aside from a few pieces of shrapnel that hit Josh and their mom, Kathy, no one else was hurt, even though the entire family was on the boat.

“I was the closest and kind of took it all,” said Jacob.

And while Jacob’s glasses were broken, he says there’s a blessing there too.

“They luckily saved my eyes,” he said.

It is those blessings that these brothers are choosing to focus on. And they’ll tackle this latest challenge the same way they’ve approached everything in their lives: together.

Jacob is hoping to eventually get a prosthetic hand. Doctors say it will take about six months for his injuries to heal and then they can fit him for a prosthetic.

Insurance won’t cover much of that expense.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help pay for that and to help with expenses while Jacob can’t work.

