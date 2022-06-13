Advertisement

75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KVLY)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 75-year-old Mandan man is dead after a crash on Highway 1806 Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Randy Spitzer was driving erratically down an I-94 exit ramp to Highway 1806. He went through the intersection and into a ditch on Highway 1806.

Spitzer was ejected from his SUV and later died of his injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Sidni Kast
Minot’s Sidni Kast named Miss North Dakota 2022
Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma
Minot Mayor returns campaign donation, apologizes
24-year-old Chad Gourneau
Bismarck man pleads guilty to multiple charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run
Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile
City poised to settle former officer’s defamation lawsuit

Latest News

Image: Roosevelt Park Zoo
Trio of Amur tiger cubs moving to full habitat at Minot zoo
Four Sisters Garden Greenhouse
Four Sisters Garden Greenhouse open to the community in New Town
mosquitoes
FDHU cautions people about West Nile Virus
sports
5PM Sportscast 6/12/22