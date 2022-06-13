75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 75-year-old Mandan man is dead after a crash on Highway 1806 Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Randy Spitzer was driving erratically down an I-94 exit ramp to Highway 1806. He went through the intersection and into a ditch on Highway 1806.

Spitzer was ejected from his SUV and later died of his injuries. The crash is under investigation.

