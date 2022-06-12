Rural healthcare providers receive hazmat training

MINOT, N.D. – Medical providers in rural areas had the chance this week to learn how to respond safely to hazmat situations.

The main goal of the program is to provide doctors and other medical workers from across the region, so that they aren’t exposed to toxic substances when decontaminating patients.

It’s an OSHA-level training course that requires people to be at an operations level.

“It’s not like the bigger communities of Minot, and Bismarck’s, and Fargo’s. Less people to rely on. We know everybody in the community so if something happens there’s a really good chance who we are working on is a family member or friend,” said Dennis Lagasse, Bottineau Plant Operations.

Heartland Consulting travels to four to five areas in North Dakota each year to provide the training.

Related content: Medical providers receive hazmat training in Minot

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.