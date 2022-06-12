One hurt in small plane crash at Minot International Airport

MINOT, N.D. – A 24-year-old student pilot suffered minor injuries after his plane crashed shortly after departure at Minot International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators with the patrol said that around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, the pilot of a 2007 Cessna 172N single engine aircraft attempted to take off from the airport, but was unable to get fully airborne, and crashed.

The patrol said the aircraft received major damage upon impact on the runway.

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA.

Minot Police, Minot Fire, and Minot Community Ambulance assisted the patrol.

