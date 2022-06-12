Advertisement

North Dakota Game and Fish complete annual breeding duck survey

Waterfowl
Waterfowl
By Mike Anderson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State waterfowl biologists just completed their annual breeding duck survey.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the statewide breeding duck survey in North Dakota.

“We conduct a survey every year across North Dakota in about the middle of May where we count our breeding ducks in the state, and also their wetland habitats. We conduct the survey using two person crews and we run on eight transects that run north and south across the entire state, totaling a little over 1800 miles,” said NDGF waterfowl biologist Mike Szymanski.

When biologists pull up next to a wetland the work begins.

“So we’re counting all of the wetlands by type and all of the ducks and their social groups and Canada geese and coots that are within 220 yards each side of the road,” said Szymanski.

Weather patterns can also play a major role from year to year on what biologists see and count on their surveys.

“This year was a pretty interesting year. I mean, we’ve been just whipsawed back and forth between wet and dry conditions. So we actually had our second highest wetland index in the state, which is largely made up of water that’ll dry up fairly quickly. But we also had a pretty strong duck number, just short of $3.4 million, which is our 23rd highest duck index,” said Szymanski.

Szymanski says the data collected from the breeding duck survey is valuable in managing our state’s waterfowl.

“We use it to guide our conservation efforts, help us get an understanding of how ducks are distributing across the state, and then also convey that information for hunters and how they want to plan their activities for the year,” said Szymanski.

It’s a little early to predict what waterfowl hunters can expect for the fall hunting season, but things look to be heading in the right direction.

“A lot can sure change between May and September and getting into early October. So we’ll get a few more counts in our July brood surveys, our fall wetland count. But things should be a little bit better this year. We of course have a lot of Canada geese again, but duck production should be a little bit better,” said Szymanski.

For more information on the Breeding Duck Survey, visit gf.nd.gov

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues investigation into signatures on Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s petition
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers
24-year-old Chad Gourneau
Bismarck man pleads guilty to multiple charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run
Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma
Minot Mayor returns campaign donation, apologizes
Steven Rademacher appealing convictions to state Supreme Court

Latest News

Rural healthcare providers
Rural healthcare providers receive hazmat training
Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile
City poised to settle former officer’s defamation lawsuit
Kids scrub camp BSC
BSC hosts ‘Scrub Camp’ for aspiring nurses
Sertoma Park updates
Sertoma Park adds lights to tennis courts