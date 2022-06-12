Medical headlines of the week 6/12

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Physicians Struggle With Addiction

Physicians work in high-stress environments, and studies show this causes a high level of burnout and depression, along with the potential for substance abuse.

A study published this week in JAMA shows that a majority of the time when physicians lose their license, it’s because of substance abuse - in more than 76% of cases according to the study. Other reasons include physical or mental health issues.

However, the good news is that the number of licenses revoked for substance abuse has steadily declined during the past 17 years as more help is available for people dealing with on-the-job stress and substance issues. The article stated that when suspension does occur, it’s less likely to be permanent.

Possible Cancer Prevention Treatment

Cancer is the second leading cause of death and occurs much more frequently in the elderly. Researchers say preventing it once a person reaches senior status has proven difficult, and the emphasis has been on screenings and vaccinations.

But a new study seems to indicate that people over 70 who take high doses of Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids along with an at-home exercise regimen can significantly reduce their chances of developing cancer, by as much as 61%.

Researchers say doing any of these things alone did not have a significant impact, but that changed when all three were combined. The study’s authors say a larger trial is needed to verify the results, which were published in Frontiers in Aging.

Diabetes and Depression

Living with diabetes is tough, and it can cause serious depression in patients.

A recent report in Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics indicated that people with Type 1 diabetes have a two to three times higher rate of depression and a suicide rate that’s double that of the general population.

Researchers say treatments tend to focus on physical symptoms and are highly effective at controlling the disease, but aren’t necessarily good at picking up on the depression that it can cause.

They add that current screening tools aren’t necessarily effective for people with diabetes, adding that identifying suicidal acts among them is extremely difficult because it often comes from abuse of insulin. That makes awareness and education that much more important for the medical community so that they can recognize the danger and intervene.

