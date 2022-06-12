Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down

LISBON, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the largest trees in the state is coming down. A mammoth of an Elm tree in Lisbon, ND has been diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease.

The tree located at Rose Street Park is an American Elm, which is the North Dakota state tree. It ranks second in the state for the species on the 2021 Register of Champion Trees. It has a circumference of 17 feet and 7 inches, is 58 feet tall, and has an average crown spread of 100 feet.

Residents say it has been a point of interest and brought fond memories for many generations. Some want to turn the tree into keepsakes, which may not be possible due to the disease.

The report submitted by the NDSU Plant Diagnostic Lab recommends the tree be removed because trees infected with Dutch Elm Disease can spread the disease to healthy trees.

The City of Lisbon will remove the tree on June 15.

